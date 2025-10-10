Impact of US visa fee hike, remittance tax to be $4.5 b this fiscal

MUMBAI: The significant changes in the migration and visa policy of the US, which is the largest source of remittances and the largest market for our software companies, are expected to have a limited impact to around $4.5 billion this fiscal, says a report.

Since FY21, the US has been the largest source of remittances for the country, with a share of 27.7% in FY24, up from 23.4% in FY21. Till then the UAE with a share of 26.9% was the top source.

The steep increase in the new H1B visa fee to $1,00,000 and remittance tax have amplified uncertainty and could increase the current account deficit by 0.1% of GDP in a pessimistic scenario. Net remittances are projected to grow 8% to $134.6 billion in FY26 in the base scenario and this can cumulatively lead to a hit of under $4.5 billion this fiscal, Paras Jasrai, an associate director & economist at India Ratings said Friday.

Under the base scenario 30% decline in visa issuance, net remittances would be hit by roughly $2.8 billion in FY26, or 0.07% of GDP. But if there is a sharper drop of 50% in visa issuances, then net remittances would be lower by $4.5 billion in FY26. On the other hand, if the decline in visa issuances is milder, net remittances would be lower by $2 billion this fiscal, he said.

However, he warned that any sharp fall in H1B visa issuances poses downside risks, potentially reducing the net remittances growth to 6.7% in FY26 and net remittances growth could slow down to around 5% in FY27, which is just half the annual growth rate during FY20-25.