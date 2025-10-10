Leadership reshuffle at IPO-ready Oyo parent firm PRISM

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, has announced a leadership overhaul ahead of its eagerly awaited initial public offering (IPO). According to the company, the realignment is designed to accelerate growth across its largest markets and further its premiumization journey.

Ankit Tandon, currently CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO, Europe. In his expanded role, Ankit will oversee business performance and operations for PRISM worldwide, including our brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others.

He will also lead Europe, including the UK, which is primarily a hotel market, as well as the United States, encompassing G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. He will also continue to lead PRISM’s Vacation Homes business, including recent additions such as CheckMyGuest (France) and MadeComfy (Australia).

Puneet Yadav, UK Country Head, will report to Ankit, while Sonal Sinha, CEO – G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with Ankit and Ritesh Agarwal. Ankit graduated from IIT Madras in 2003 and had worked at various corporations like McKinsey and Co and been a part of PRISM for over 10 years.

Varun Jain, currently COO-India, will now take on the role of COO-Asia (PRISM). His responsibilities have expanded to include India and SEAME (Southeast Asia and the Middle East). He will also oversee PRISM’s listings business, Traum Ferienwohnungen in Germany. Within India, the Innov8 and Weddingz businesses will now roll up to Varun. He will be supported by Pankhuri Sakhuja, who leads Innov8 and Traum, and Nitin Gupta, who heads SEAME.