Leadership reshuffle at IPO-ready Oyo parent firm PRISM

PRISM, the parent company of OYO, has announced a leadership overhaul ahead of its eagerly awaited initial public offering (IPO). According to the company, the realignment is designed to accelerate growth across its largest markets and further its premiumization journey.
Ankit Tandon, currently CEO of OYO Vacation Homes, has been elevated to Chief Operating Officer of PRISM and CEO, Europe. In his expanded role, Ankit will oversee business performance and operations for PRISM worldwide, including our brands such as Belvilla, DanCenter, Sunday Hotels, and others.
He will also lead Europe, including the UK, which is primarily a hotel market, as well as the United States, encompassing G6 Hospitality, the parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6. He will also continue to lead PRISM’s Vacation Homes business, including recent additions such as CheckMyGuest (France) and MadeComfy (Australia).
Puneet Yadav, UK Country Head, will report to Ankit, while Sonal Sinha, CEO – G6 Hospitality, based in Dallas, will work closely with Ankit and Ritesh Agarwal. Ankit graduated from IIT Madras in 2003 and had worked at various corporations like McKinsey and Co and been a part of PRISM for over 10 years.
Varun Jain, currently COO-India, will now take on the role of COO-Asia (PRISM). His responsibilities have expanded to include India and SEAME (Southeast Asia and the Middle East). He will also oversee PRISM’s listings business, Traum Ferienwohnungen in Germany. Within India, the Innov8 and Weddingz businesses will now roll up to Varun. He will be supported by Pankhuri Sakhuja, who leads Innov8 and Traum, and Nitin Gupta, who heads SEAME.
Shreerang Godbole continues as Chief Service Officer for PRISM, driving customer experience, and field and remote operations across all of PRISM’s businesses. He will also lead operations in DanCenter, oversee the integration and growth of MadeComfy, Australia and work with Ankit Tandon on the US PropCo operations.
Shirish Damani has been named COO, Europe Homes & Hotels (PRISM). He will work closely with Ankit Tandon, driving supply, revenue, and margin across Belvilla, DanCenter, CheckMyGuest, Studio Prestige, and HelpMyGuest, while continuing to lead global M&A.
Gautam Swaroop, who led PRISM International (US, UK, LatAm, Workspaces) and Traum Ferienwohnungen for the past five years and drove significant growth, is moving on to pursue technology-led ventures.
The leadership reshuffle comes as PRISM, earlier known as Oravel Stays, gears up for its IPO and works to strengthen its identity as a premium hospitality brand. The company recently rebranded itself as PRISM to highlight its broader international ambitions.
Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, said, “Gautam will continue to advise me and the PRISM leadership team, and I wish him the very best in his next chapter. I am equally excited to see Ankit, Varun, Shreerang, and Shirish take on expanded roles and help us accelerate global growth with sharper execution and an even stronger focus on customers.”
The company did not disclose the effective date of the leadership changes.