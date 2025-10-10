Markets open firm; foreign inflows and strong TCS earnings lift early sentiment

Market mood was supported by the return of foreign investors, who have been net buyers this week, and by optimism over the upcoming earnings season. However, traders remained cautious amid mixed global cues. Asian markets were trading on divergent paths—Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped, while South Korea’s Kospi showed moderate gains.

The rupee opened steady around ₹88.78 against the US dollar, helped by Reserve Bank of India’s interventions and mild dollar weakness. Broader market participation remained measured, with midcap stocks largely flat and smallcaps posting marginal gains.

Analysts noted that Nifty is currently moving in a narrow range between 25,000 and 25,350. A breakout above this level could trigger further buying, but profit booking remains a near-term risk. Valuations in select sectors, especially midcaps and IT, are viewed as stretched after recent rallies.

Overall, the morning trend points to cautious optimism. Investors are likely to focus on large-cap names with strong earnings visibility, while watching for fresh global cues and continued foreign inflows to determine the market’s next direction.