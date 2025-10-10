Prosus to invest Rs 1,296 crore in ixigo for 10.1% stake

Travel platform ixigo (Le Travenues Technology Limited) on Friday morning informed the exchanges that its board has approved a primary investment from investment firm Prosus (MIH Investments One B.V.) through a preferential issue of equity shares.

The investment, subject to shareholder approval, will be a sum of Rs. 1295.56 Crores (US $146 million) for a 10.1% stake in ixigo on a fully diluted basis, corresponding to a share price of Rs. 280 per share, a slight premium over the 10-day Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of ixigo as on the relevant date for the transaction.

On Friday, the company’s shares were trading at about 316 a piece, commanding a market capitalisation of Rs 12,370 crore.

The company intends to utilise the proceeds for organic growth opportunities, inorganic growth opportunities, working capital needs and general corporate purposes.

Up to 25% of the proceeds (up to Rs323.89 crore ) will be utilised on organic growth opportunities, including investment in new artificial intelligence platforms and services.

Up to 25% of the proceeds is proposed to be utilised towards unidentified acquisitions and inorganic growth opportunities. Up to 25% of the proceeds is kept for meeting the working capital requirements and a maximum of 25% of the fund is kept for meeting ongoing general corporate exigencies and contingencies.