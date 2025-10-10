Shapoorji Pallonji Group reiterates call for listing of Tata Sons

MUMBAI: With the faction-driven Tata Trusts meeting underway, the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group has reiterated its call for the listing of Tata Sons, the holding company of the $180 billion Tata group, to ensure better transparency and governance.

The debt-laden SP group has been trying to make a partial exit from its 18.4% holding in Tata Sons ever since the ouster of the late Cyrus Mistry as the Tata group chairman in October 2016.

The public demand from the SP group comes at a time when Tata Sons has missed an RBI-set deadline for large non-banking companies to go public by September 30.

The RBI is yet to take a call on Tata Sons’ application to deregister it as an upper layer NBFC made in August 2024, having repaid all its debt, one key condition to be a non-upper layer NBFC and to remain a private entity.

On October 1, when asked about the status of the Tatas’ application on this matter, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra had said, “So long as an NBFC’s registration is not cancelled it can continue to engage in the functions they are allowed to under the licence,” adding “as a policy RBI does not individually speak about a regulated entity.”

Tata Sons remains in the January 2025 RBI list of upper layer NBFCs as a core investment company NBFC.