Temporary staffing services, gig industry face high attrition amid demand surge

CHENNAI: Even as job openings in the gig and temporary staffing sectors have surged 15–20% year-on-year during the ongoing festive season, manpower supply has not kept pace, with attrition rates hovering between 35% and 40%.

Human resource industry experts also warn that retaining the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on staffing services at 18%—combined with the removal of input tax credit (ITC)—could prompt companies to delay hiring of temporary staff due to rising costs. The absence of ITC may increase expenses by about Rs 3,250 for every Rs 18,000 monthly salary, they estimate.

“Over 2.16 lakh temporary and gig roles are being generated this festive season, marking a 15–20% year-on-year increase compared to 2024,” said Deepesh Gupta, Director and Head of General Staffing at Adecco India. “E-commerce leads with 35% of festive hiring, followed by logistics and quick commerce at 15% and 11%, respectively. There are sharp spikes in delivery and warehousing roles, while retail, BFSI, and hospitality are also showing strong manpower demand, especially across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.”

According to Gupta, the attrition rate in the sector remains elevated at around 35–40% per month. Warehouse operations alone are facing 10–12% higher vacancy levels than last year, with some regions reporting 25–30% unfilled roles.

Balasubramanian A, Senior Vice President at TeamLease Services, attributed the high attrition to frequent job switching among workers. “The gig sector continues to see high churn as workers move between platforms to maximise their daily earnings. This, coupled with seasonal migration during festivals such as Navratri, Diwali, and Dussehra, has created shortages in delivery and warehouse roles,” he said.