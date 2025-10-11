ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in Rs 68 crore fake bank guarantee PMLA case

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested the CFO of industrialist Anil Ambani's group company Reliance Power in a money laundering case linked to issuance of an alleged fake bank guarantee of Rs 68 crore, official sources said on Saturday.

The CFO, Ashok Pal, was taken into custody on Friday night under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after he was questioned by the agency, they said.

He will be produced before a special court on Saturday and the agency will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, according to the sources.

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of Rs 68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power, a listed company, which was found to be "fake".

The company was formerly known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited.

The accused company, which allegedly operated a racket for providing "fake" bank guarantees for business groups, was identified by the ED as Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink.

As part of the investigation, the ED carried out searches against the company and its promoters in August and arrested its Managing Director, Partha Sarathi Biswal.

ED sources said Pal played a "crucial" role in the "diversion" of funds as he and some others were empowered by the company board to finalise, approve and sign all documents for the SECI's BESS tender and use Reliance Power's financial capability for the bid.

The probe found that the company submitted a bank guarantee from the FirstRand Bank located in Manila, Philippines, but the said bank does not have a branch in that country, the sources said.