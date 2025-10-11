Sebi to ease norms for NRIs to invest in equity markets

MUMBAI: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Saturday that the markets watchdog is easing regulatory processes to help non-resident Indians (NRIs) invest in Indian equity markets.

The regulator is working on simplifying procedures so that NRIs do not have to travel back to India to comply with know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

“We are yet to establish an easy and secure KYC access system for NRIs to facilitate their participation in the securities market. This will be an urgent goal for us,” Pandey said at an event organised by the Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers’ Forum here on Saturday.

SEBI is in touch with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to create a system where NRIs can complete their KYC verification through video calls instead of having to travel back home, he added.

It may be noted that there are over 3.5 crore NRIs globally, and India is the world’s largest recipient of remittances, having received $135 billion in FY25.

Pandey said that, having already decided in September to create a single window for trusted foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) with lighter compliance requirements, SEBI’s “immediate goal” is to make the FPI registration process simple and fast by making it fully portal-based.