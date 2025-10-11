Washington’s additional 100% tariff on China: Why it marks a structural break in global trade

The implications are wide-ranging. For US businesses, the doubling of tariffs will sharply raise input costs for industries dependent on Chinese intermediate goods — including electronics, renewable energy equipment, and consumer hardware. Supply chain managers now face renewed uncertainty, with the cost advantage of China-sourced components likely to erode rapidly. Many firms may accelerate diversification efforts toward Vietnam, Mexico, or India, though analysts note that such transitions take time and come with their own challenges.

For consumers, the policy risks feeding into inflationary pressures. The impact will be most visible in segments where substitution options are limited, such as consumer electronics and automotive components. Analysts estimate that even partial enforcement of the new tariff could add 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points to US headline inflation over the next two quarters, depending on the breadth of affected goods.

From a global perspective, the escalation threatens to renew trade tensions that markets had largely priced out since 2020. China is expected to retaliate, possibly by tightening access to rare earths, lithium, and other strategic materials, or by imposing new regulatory constraints on U.S. companies operating in its market. The tit-for-tat cycle could strain global manufacturing networks and dampen investment sentiment across Asia.