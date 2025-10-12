Should you invest in properties near upcoming airports?

The announcement of two mega airports near India’s national and financial capitals has triggered a gold rush among property developers and investors. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) inaugurated on October 8 and the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, set to begin operations soon, real estate stakeholders are highly optimistic about the future prospects of these areas and with good reason.

Property prices in both regions have soared, as builders and landowners scramble to acquire as much land as possible. Investors are joining the frenzy, attracted by the potential for superior returns since properties near airports typically appreciate faster due to improved connectivity and accelerated infrastructure development supporting the airport ecosystem. Industry estimates indicate that over 1.2 lakh apartments have been built around the two airports’ localities between 2022 and now.

“The two airports have given high returns to its real estate investors since their commencement till date and continue to show high potential in the future,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group. Puri explained that property prices near airports often rise faster than other areas due to improved connectivity, infrastructure upgrades, job growth and increased economic activity following airport development.

Jewar or Navi Mumbai – Where to bet your money...

Industry experts highlight that property prices, albeit on a low base, around the airports have risen sharply in the last 3-5 years when compared to average rise in property prices in key metro markets.

According to Puri, the difference between the two is that Navi Mumbai airport already has better-established infrastructure in and around it with demand already visible. “Hence, an investor with short to medium term investment horizon and with less risk can opt to buy in and around it. While the area around Jewar airport is still developing and we have seen more speculative increase in property values in the past few years. Hence, investors with a long-term horizon and relatively high risk appetite can opt to invest here,” added Puri.

As per Anarock Research, the prominent areas impacted by the Navi Mumbai airport (like Panvel, Ulwe, Taloja, Kharghar) have seen land values go up anywhere between 50% to 60% in the last 3 years. In contrast, land values in areas around the Jewar International airport have risen anywhere between 60% to 70% in the same period.

Deepak Khandelwal, Principal Partner & Chief Sales Officer at Square Yards said that localities such as New Panvel, Old Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe, and Taloja are witnessing a surge in development, with a growing supply of premium residential projects, gated communities, and large integrated townships. He added that the market response has been strong, with apartment prices in the Panvel region rising by nearly 74% between FY 2021 and FY 2025, compared to 45% growth across the rest of Navi Mumbai.