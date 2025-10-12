Should you invest in properties near upcoming airports?
The announcement of two mega airports near India’s national and financial capitals has triggered a gold rush among property developers and investors. With the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) inaugurated on October 8 and the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, set to begin operations soon, real estate stakeholders are highly optimistic about the future prospects of these areas and with good reason.
Property prices in both regions have soared, as builders and landowners scramble to acquire as much land as possible. Investors are joining the frenzy, attracted by the potential for superior returns since properties near airports typically appreciate faster due to improved connectivity and accelerated infrastructure development supporting the airport ecosystem. Industry estimates indicate that over 1.2 lakh apartments have been built around the two airports’ localities between 2022 and now.
“The two airports have given high returns to its real estate investors since their commencement till date and continue to show high potential in the future,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Group. Puri explained that property prices near airports often rise faster than other areas due to improved connectivity, infrastructure upgrades, job growth and increased economic activity following airport development.
Jewar or Navi Mumbai – Where to bet your money...
Industry experts highlight that property prices, albeit on a low base, around the airports have risen sharply in the last 3-5 years when compared to average rise in property prices in key metro markets.
According to Puri, the difference between the two is that Navi Mumbai airport already has better-established infrastructure in and around it with demand already visible. “Hence, an investor with short to medium term investment horizon and with less risk can opt to buy in and around it. While the area around Jewar airport is still developing and we have seen more speculative increase in property values in the past few years. Hence, investors with a long-term horizon and relatively high risk appetite can opt to invest here,” added Puri.
As per Anarock Research, the prominent areas impacted by the Navi Mumbai airport (like Panvel, Ulwe, Taloja, Kharghar) have seen land values go up anywhere between 50% to 60% in the last 3 years. In contrast, land values in areas around the Jewar International airport have risen anywhere between 60% to 70% in the same period.
Deepak Khandelwal, Principal Partner & Chief Sales Officer at Square Yards said that localities such as New Panvel, Old Panvel, Kharghar, Ulwe, and Taloja are witnessing a surge in development, with a growing supply of premium residential projects, gated communities, and large integrated townships. He added that the market response has been strong, with apartment prices in the Panvel region rising by nearly 74% between FY 2021 and FY 2025, compared to 45% growth across the rest of Navi Mumbai.
Around NIA, the Yamuna Expressway has transformed from a peripheral stretch into the National Captial Region's (NCR’s) most dynamic property corridor. According to data from real estate consultant InvestoXpert, in the Yamuna Expressway region, apartment prices rose 158% between 2020 and 2025—from Rs 3,950 to Rs 10,200 per sq ft, while plot values skyrocketed 536%, from Rs 1,650 to Rs 10,500 per sq ft during the same period.
Puri of Anarock said that both regions have high growth potential in the next few years. “In Navi Mumbai, there remains a scope for an additional 30% to 40% growth over the next two years. However, most corporates have already acquired land in the vicinity of Navi Mumbai airport. Any further increase in land prices is likely to create upward pressure on overall property prices within the airport catchment. As for Jewar airport, there remains a scope for at least 30% to 50% growth over the next two years,” he stated.
Booming real estate activity
With Jewar backed by Film City, YEIDA’s industrial townships, and logistics hubs, and Navi Mumbai supported by the Trans-Harbour Link, new metro lines, and corporate relocations, both corridors have become a favourite among developers and are poised to become investment hubs.
As per Anarock, approx. 83,100 units have been launched in Navi Mumbai between 2022 to Q3 2025 while over 90,265 units have been sold in the same period. If we consider year-wise, 2023 saw new launch supply increase yearly by a whopping 109% as against 2022. While 2024 saw a 23% yearly decline in new supply here as against 2023 but this drop was largely due to high-base period in 2023.
As for areas around Jewar – Noida and Greater Noida including YEIDA – as many as 38,010 units have been launched here between 2022 to Q3 2025 while over 61,520 units have been sold in the same period. In terms of yearly increase in new supply, 2023 saw 116% jump in new launches against 2022, another 102% increase in 2024 as against 2023.
Navin Makhija, Managing Director of The Wadhwa Group said that the Navi Mumbai International Airport marks a transformative moment for Navi Mumbai and the Panvel region. “Once the airport is operational, we expect large-scale social infrastructure projects to come to life, and also see a huge uptake in demand and price appreciation of 20 to 25% in the next 1 year for quality homes in the Panvel region,” added Makhija.