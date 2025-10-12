Top-up to ensure adequate health insurance cover

Healthcare costs in India are on the ascent at a double digit growth rate. The reliance on only a base health insurance policy can thus often prove costly. In case of expensive treatments, long stays in the hospital, or a medical crisis, the base sum insured might not be enough. That is when Top-up and Super Top-up plans prove crucial. These add-ons serve as financial shields that get activated after the core policy has been depleted, providing greater coverage at comparatively lower premiums. For all families and especially retirees, such add-ons fill in the gap andprovide peace of mind and real monetary security when medical bills soar above expectation.

Top-up Plans do not get activated until the insured’s hospitalization claim meets or exceeds the pre-set deductible threshold. Super Top-up Plans, on the other hand, combine all the medical claims made within a policy year and after the total claims exceed the deductible, the plan pays for the balance. This makes Super Top-ups more useful to those with multiple claims in the same calendar year, and more particularly, the elderly or the chronically ill in need of recurrent care.

Super Top-ups are particularly useful for the elderly, families with older members, or individuals with the need for frequent medical intervention because the cumulative benefit feature in super top-ups safeguard against repeated hospitalization within a year. Though they have benefits, there are also limitations. Deductibles in case of these policies are usually high which implies that policyholders need to spend a lot before the cover kicks in. For Super Top-up policies, cashless claims can sometimes get rejected if the base and top-up policies are not with the same insurer, making settlement difficult.