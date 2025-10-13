Centre eases employees' provident fund norms, enables 100% withdrawal

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed the rules for partial withdrawals from EPF accounts, allowing members to withdraw up to 100% of their eligible balances including both employee and employer share.

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya approved the decision of consolidating 13 existing withdrawal provisions into three broad categories -- essential needs (education, illness, marriage), housing needs, and special circumstances (such as natural calamities or unemployment). Under these revisions, withdrawals for education can be made up to ten times, and for marriage up to five times, replacing the earlier cap of three.

“Now, members will be able to withdraw up to 100% of the eligible balance in the Provident Fund including employee and employer share,” the ministry stated in the release issued.

A uniform 12-month minimum service requirement has now been prescribed for all partial withdrawals, eliminating varied thresholds under different categories.