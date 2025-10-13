eBay Singapore gets major relief on Rs 2,257.91 crore Flipkart share sale

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for eBay Singapore Services, the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has ruled that short-term capital gains of Rs 2,257.91 crore arising from the sale of Flipkart Singapore’s shares are not taxable in India, holding that the benefit of the India–Singapore Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) applies in this case.

The ITAT bench observed that under Article 13(5) of the India–Singapore DTAA, gains from the alienation of shares are taxable only in the state of residence of the alienator — in this case, Singapore.

eBay Singapore had sold shares of Flipkart Singapore to another Singapore-based company, FIT Holdings, and claimed exemption from Indian taxation under the treaty. The company submitted a valid Tax Residency Certificate (TRC) from Singapore.

The tax department, however, argued that the “real management and control” of eBay Singapore was in the US, and that the gains should be taxable in India under Section 9(1)(i) read with Explanation 5 of the Income Tax Act, which deems indirect transfers of Indian assets as taxable.