Foxconn to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, generate 14,000 engineering jobs

In a major boost to Tamil Nadu’s electronics and advanced manufacturing push, Foxconn on Monday announced a Rs 15,000 crore investment that will generate 14,000 engineering jobs in the state.

The announcement followed a meeting between Chief Minister M K Stalin and Robert Wu, Foxconn’s India representative and senior global executive, in Chennai. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior officials were also present. As part of the plan, Foxconn will set up the country’s first “Foxconn Desk” at Guidance Tamil Nadu. The dedicated desk will function as a single-window mechanism to fast-track clearances, facilitate investments and coordinate on large projects, the government said in a statement.

Welcoming the investment, Stalin said the state would provide full support through its facilitation mechanisms and talent development programmes. Taking to social media, he added: “This is the Dravidian Model in action. Thank you Hon Hai Foxconn for choosing Tamil Nadu and shaping the future with us. This marks another milestone in our journey to make Tamil Nadu the manufacturing and innovation hub of South Asia.”

Wu said Foxconn was deepening its partnership with Tamil Nadu, citing strong policy support, infrastructure readiness and an abundant skilled talent pool. The state, he added, was central to Foxconn’s next phase of growth in India — including advanced manufacturing, battery technologies and AI-led production systems.

The move signals a strategic shift for Foxconn in Tamil Nadu — from being primarily a manufacturing base to an integrated hub for value-added production, R&D and technology-driven operations. It also reinforces the state’s ambition to position itself as a global centre for electronics and engineering innovation.

Rajaa said Foxconn’s expansion would bring value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-enabled advanced tech operations to the state. “The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution,” he said.