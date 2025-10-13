Foxconn to invest Rs 15,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, generate 14,000 engineering jobs

In a major boost to Tamil Nadu’s electronics and advanced manufacturing push, Foxconn on Monday announced a Rs 15,000 crore investment that will generate 14,000 engineering jobs in the state.
The announcement followed a meeting between Chief Minister M K Stalin and Robert Wu, Foxconn’s India representative and senior global executive, in Chennai. Industries Minister T R B Rajaa and senior officials were also present. As part of the plan, Foxconn will set up the country’s first “Foxconn Desk” at Guidance Tamil Nadu. The dedicated desk will function as a single-window mechanism to fast-track clearances, facilitate investments and coordinate on large projects, the government said in a statement.
Welcoming the investment, Stalin said the state would provide full support through its facilitation mechanisms and talent development programmes. Taking to social media, he added: “This is the Dravidian Model in action. Thank you Hon Hai Foxconn for choosing Tamil Nadu and shaping the future with us. This marks another milestone in our journey to make Tamil Nadu the manufacturing and innovation hub of South Asia.”
Wu said Foxconn was deepening its partnership with Tamil Nadu, citing strong policy support, infrastructure readiness and an abundant skilled talent pool. The state, he added, was central to Foxconn’s next phase of growth in India — including advanced manufacturing, battery technologies and AI-led production systems.
The move signals a strategic shift for Foxconn in Tamil Nadu — from being primarily a manufacturing base to an integrated hub for value-added production, R&D and technology-driven operations. It also reinforces the state’s ambition to position itself as a global centre for electronics and engineering innovation.
Rajaa said Foxconn’s expansion would bring value-added manufacturing, R&D integration and AI-enabled advanced tech operations to the state. “The first-ever Foxconn Desk in India will ensure seamless facilitation and mission-mode execution,” he said.
In October 2024, the state cabinet cleared a ₹13,180 crore proposal from Yuzhan Technology, part of the Foxconn Group, to manufacture mobile phones in Kancheepuram. The company acquired 500,000 sq ft at ESR Oragadam Industrial and Logistics Park for the project.
While last year’s investment focused on mobile phone assembly, the latest one covers fabrication — the broader supply chain that goes into making Apple devices, sources said. The expansion is expected to deepen the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in Tamil Nadu and strengthen its role in India’s supply chain strategy.
Foxconn Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Young Liu, on his maiden visit to Tamil Nadu in 2023 said that the company is focusing not just on manufacturing but also on research and development in the state. The Taiwanese firm, which is being actively courted across India, has signed a tripartite agreement with IIT Madras Research Park and Guidance Tamil Nadu to collaborate on R&D and innovation. Foxconn has more than 40,000 workers in the state.
The state had provided 30.83 acres of land at SIPCOT Vallam Vadagal Industrial Park for Industrial Housing for 19,500 employees of Foxconn. This comes after Industries department has sanctioned Structural Package of Assistance to Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Private Limited for setting up of manufacturing project with an investment of Rs.2,500 crore in six years and to provide 25,000 direct and outsourced jobs within the project site.
Apple Inc is assembling its top-end iPhones in India through the local unit of Foxconn, a leading assembler for Apple. It has been given 150-acres in the Sipcot Electronics Hardware SEZ facility at Sriperumbudur. Apple started production in February 2022 in Chennai.