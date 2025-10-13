HCLTech reports flat net profit at Rs 4,235 crore in Q2

IT major HCL Technologies Ltd on Monday reported a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 4,235 crore for Q2FY26 against same period in the last financial year.

The company had reported a 10.02% growth in net profit compared to the June quarter at Rs 3,843 crore. The company has witnessed revenue of Rs 31,942 crore, a rise of 10.67% from Q2FY25 at Rs 28,862 crore. It has also seen a rise of 5% in revenue from June 2025 from RS 30,349 crore to Rs 31,942 crore in September.

Moreover, the company has seen net addition of 3,489 employees from 2,23,151 in June 2025 to 2,26,640 in September. The company said that it has 5,196 freshers. The attrition rate in the company is at 12.6%, down from 12.9% in Q2 in last year.

The company’s quarterly results showed that it has won new deal of $2569 million, up 41.8% compared with June and 15.8% year-on-year. The IT major expects its overall revenue to grow between 3% and 5% and service revenue between 4% and 5%.

HCLTech’s EBIT stands at `5,550 crore, up from 12.3% compared to last quarter and a rise of 3.5% year-on-year basis. The company’s advanced AI quarterly revenue crossed $100 million, showed its quarterly results. As per quarterly results, HCLTech’s major revenue comes from the US (56.2%), followed by Europe (28.3%), India (3.2%) and rest of the world (12.4%). The company’s revenue fell by 0.3% from 56.5% in June 2025.

During the investor’s call, HCLTech CEO & MD C Vijayakumar said, “The company’s dependence on H-1B visas has reduced and it continues to focus on localisation which helped it to get best employer award in the US.” The Board of Directors has declared an interim dividend of `12 per share and the payment will happen on October 28.