Hero MotoCorp enters Italian two-wheeler market with three flagship models

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially announced its entry into the Italian market, which marks its presence in 49 international markets. Hero is entering Italy with three flagship models -- Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro and Hunk 440.

The distribution of Hero’s products will be managed by Pelpi International, one of Italy’s largest two-wheeler distributors offering sales, service and parts across Italy through a network of 160+ dealers. Initially, distribution of Hero bikes will focus on key cities with 36+ dealers, gradually expanding to 54.

Hero MotoCorp’s exports have seen a big jump in recent month with sales nearly doubling to around 40,000 units in September 2025 as against around 20,000 exported in the same month last year. So far in financial year FY2026 (April-September), Hero’s exports have grown to 175,997 units as compared to 114,174 units exported in the same period last fiscal.

Among Indian two-wheeler makers, Bajaj Auto is the leading two-wheeler exporter, followed by TVS Motor.