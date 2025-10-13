ONGC prepares for a future with $60/barrel crude oil

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is preparing for a future where crude oil prices may settle around $60 per barrel to remain profitable, said Director (Production) Pankaj Kumar.

According to the company, oil prices are expected to remain volatile, but a stable average range of $60–$70 per barrel is anticipated in the near to medium term. Kumar highlighted projects across ONGC’s eastern and western offshore assets. As part of its growth roadmap, the energy major has committed $400 million in capital expenditure for the ONGC-BP redevelopment project (Phase 1).

ONGC aims to save a total of Rs 9,300 crore by the financial year 2027 backed by a number of cost optimisation measures planned by the company. The cost reduction would account for about 15% of the planned operational and capital expenditure cost of Rs 62,000 crore during the period, ONGC is also looking to include more Technical Service Providers (TSPs) to boost production from its ageing oil and gas fields—following the successful model used for the Mumbai High field.

The company has already partnered with British Petroleum (BP) to improve production from the ageing Mumbai High offshore field. This project targets a 44% increase in oil output and an 89% rise in gas production over the next 10 years. ONGC estimates the plan could generate approximately $15 billion in additional revenue.

Encouraged by this success, ONGC is exploring similar TSPs for other key fields in its portfolio.