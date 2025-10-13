Retail inflation plummets to 99-month low of 1.54% in September, driven by fall in food prices

NEW DELHI: Retail inflation fell sharply to a 99-month low of 1.54% in September 2025, according to provisional data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. This marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since June 2017, and a drop of 53 basis points from 2.07% recorded in August.

The decline was primarily driven by a sharp correction in food prices. Food and beverage inflation eased to 1.4% — the lowest in 81 months — offsetting sequential upticks in other categories. Inflation for miscellaneous items rose to 5.35%, mainly reflecting higher prices of gold and silver.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) registered a year-on-year inflation rate of -2.28% in September — the fourth consecutive month of negative food inflation and the lowest since December 2018.

Analysts attributed the fall to a favourable base effect and price corrections across key food categories including vegetables, oils and fats, fruits, pulses, cereals, eggs, and fuel and light. Food inflation alone fell 164 basis points compared to August.

Price pressures cooled more significantly in rural India, where headline inflation dropped to 1.07% from 1.69% in August. Urban inflation also eased to 2.04% from 2.47% a month ago. Food inflation was negative across both segments — -2.17% in rural areas and -2.47% in urban areas.