Sebi chief Pandey asks mutual fund trustees to build guardrails for industry, investors

MUMBAI: Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board (Sebi), has urged mutual fund trustees to implement early warning systems that can detect anomalies and trigger timely interventions. He also called for their active engagement in establishing guardrails to safeguard the industry and investors.

Addressing mutual fund trustees here Monday, Pandey described them as the first-line of defence in ensuring the integrity of the systems and the processes related to valuation practices and risk management.

“When needed, trustees are empowered to act—to question, to escalate, and, if necessary, to intervene. This authority carries with it the moral duty to act decisively and fearlessly, to protect the interests of investors,” said Pandey.

He further urged them to independently test internal controls of asset management companies (AMCs), seek clarifications on compliance reports, and challenge assumptions where necessary.

Emphasising that trustees must keep pace with evolving areas such as derivatives, alternative assets, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing, and risk analytics, Pandey said specialised training in these areas is essential for effective oversight.