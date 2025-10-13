Singapore court sanctions crypto exchange WazirX’s creditor-approved restructuring scheme

CHENNAI: More than a year after crypto exchange WazirX suffered a cyber attack leading to the theft of Rs 2000 crore worth of funds, its parent company Zettai Pte Ltd on Monday said the High Court of Singapore has officially sanctioned the creditor-approved restructuring scheme proposed by it with modification.

This comes after 95.7% of voting creditors — representing 94.6% in value — re-voted in favour of the scheme in August 2025.

This approval marks the culmination of months of collaborative efforts between Zettai and the WazirX user community, paving the way for the reopening of the platform. A cyberattack on WazirX in July last year led to the theft of about Rs 2,000 crore worth of funds. Later in September, the exchange filed a moratorium application in the Singapore High Court.

“The sanction represents a key milestone in WazirX’s journey since it marks one of the fastest restructurings in the global crypto industry, despite suffering one of the biggest cyber attacks in the history of this space. We remain fully focused on our mission towards acting in the best interests of our creditors. As soon as the scheme is legally effective based on today’s verdict, we will start platform operations within 10 business days. To everyone who stood by us with patience and belief — thank you,” said Nischal Shetty, founder of WazirX.

As the next step, Zettai Pte will file the order with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA). Within 10 business days of the scheme becoming effective, the WazirX platform will restart operations, and token distributions to scheme creditors will take place. Zettai will notify all scheme creditors regarding the relevant legal filings and timelines.