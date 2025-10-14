Bank of Maharashtra net profit up 23% to Rs 1,633 crore on higher interest income

MUMBAI: Pune-based public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra has reported a 23.1% on-year growth in net profit at Rs 1,633 crore for the September quarter boosted by a healthy core income.

The 90-year-old lender said Tuesday that its key net interest income rose 15.71% on-year to Rs 3,248 crore.

The bank, which already has the lowest NPAs among public sector banks, has reported further improvement in asset quality with the gross NPAs declining to 1.72% from 1.84% on-year and from 1.74% as of June 2025. Net NPAs also declined to 0.18% -- the lowest in the industry -- as against 0.20% on-year and 0.18% as of June 30, 2025.

Total income, which is net interest income and other incomes like fees, rose 13.73% to Rs 4,093 crore in the reporting period, which helped the bank to have a better cost to income ratio at 37.10 in the reporting period as against 38.81 in Q2FY25.