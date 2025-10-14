Centre classifies limestone entirely as a major mineral, leaseholders can now sell or use it for any purpose

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday classified limestone entirely as a major mineral through a gazette notification issued on October 10, removing the earlier distinction based on end use. This means that leaseholders of limestone can now sell or utilize it for any purpose without regulatory restrictions.

Previously, limestone was classified as a minor mineral only when used in kilns to manufacture lime for building materials, while for all other uses—such as in cement production, steel, chemicals, fertilizers, and other industries—it was categorized as a major mineral.

According to the Ministry of Mines, this long-awaited reform fulfills the demand of hundreds of limestone leaseholders who had been seeking the freedom to sell limestone to the cement industry and other sectors without end-use-based constraints.

“This removal of limestone from list of minor mineral has fulfilled a long-standing demand of hundreds of limestone minor mineral leaseholders to enable them to freely sell to cement industries as well as to the other industries. This will increase income as well as employment in rural areas. Further, increase in availability of limestone from minor mineral leases to cement industry will enable quick expansion of cement manufacturing capacity in the country. This measure will give boost to construction activities in the country leading to employment generation and economic growth,” said the ministry.

The decision follows a recommendation from an Inter-Ministerial Committee led by NITI Aayog. The committee noted that the use of limestone in cement and industrial applications has now far exceeded its use in traditional lime kilns, making the old classification outdated.