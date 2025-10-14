Corporate capex revival on anvil, will grow by $800 billion in FY26-30, $1 trillion in FY31-35, says S&P

MUMBAI: The economy is in for a much-delayed revival in corporate capex, which has in fact stalled after the record capacity additions seen in the boom years of the first decade of the millennium. But that is about to change, if an S&P analysis is to be believed which forecasts an $800 billion capex between the current fiscal and fiscal 2030 and an additional $1 trillion during FY31-35.

Since the investment spree ending by fiscal 2012, the economy has been growing primarily by government capex, hence the trend growth never crossed 7%.

“By our estimates, corporate capital spending will be about $800 billion between fiscals 2026 and 2030, driven largely by infrastructure investments. We assume a further $1 trillion in outlays between fiscals 2031 and 2035, driven by next-level investments and more research and development,” S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Neel Gopalakrishnan said in a note issued from Melbourne Tuesday.

Improving infrastructure, political stability, and lean corporate balance sheets are propelling large expansions plans that will widen revenue bases for corporates, he said, adding "supportive government policies are helping, these include a focus on domestic self-sufficiency, more exports, and development of a supply-chain ecosystem.

“These factors are similar in scope to the momentum that created years of rapid expansion and market gains for China's corporate sector in the 2000s,” Gopalakrishnan said drawing a parallel between China’s rapid growth in the first decade of 2000 and that of India.

India's corporate growth path has some overlaps with China's in the 2000s. Top Indian companies may double spending and capital expenditure over the next five years as revenues and profits jump and this growth spurt could transform more domestic companies into larger franchises domestically and globally, says the report titled ‘Indian corporates: Differences and parallels with China in the 2000s.’