Global oil supply set for significant growth over next two years, says IEA

NEW DELHI: The world’s oil supply is on track for substantial growth over the next two years, with an increase of 3 million barrels per day (mb/d) expected in 2025 and a further 2.4 mb/d in 2026, according to a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The monthly Oil Marketing Reports by IEA also highlight that the bulk of this future growth will come from producers outside the OPEC+ alliance. The United States, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Argentina are expected to contribute a combined 1.6 mb/d (million barrel per day) of additional supply in 2025, followed by a further 1.2 mb/d in 2026.

The Paris-based agency also notes that OPEC+ is poised to contribute significantly to the global increase, with the group projected to add 1.4 mb/d this year and 1.2 mb/d next year, as member countries gradually unwind previous production cuts.

In September 2025, global oil supply rose by a remarkable 5.6 mb/d compared to the same month a year earlier. OPEC+ accounted for 3.1 mb/d of this increase, driven by the unwinding of 2 mb/d in production cuts by the core Group of Eight, as well as strong output gains from Libya, Venezuela, and Nigeria.