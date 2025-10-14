Google to invest USD 15 billion in India for first AI-hub, Sundar Pichai briefs PM Modi

Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Tuesday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shared plans for the tech giant’s first-ever AI hub in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

Sharing the news on X, Pichai wrote, “Great to speak with India PM Narendra Modi to share our plans for the first-ever Google AI hub in Visakhapatnam, a landmark development.”

He added, “This hub combines gigawatt-scale compute capacity, a new international subsea gateway, and large-scale energy infrastructure. Through it we will bring our industry-leading technology to enterprises and users in India, accelerating AI innovation and driving growth across the country.”

The announcement comes after Google revealed that the Visakhapatnam facility, its largest AI hub outside the United States, will include a major data centre and artificial intelligence base, with an investment of USD 15 billion in India over the next five years.

The plan was formally unveiled at Bharat AI Shakti, a Google-hosted event in New Delhi held ahead of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026.

The new AI hub will combine powerful AI infrastructure, data centre capacity, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network, all in one place.