ICICI Lombard net income up 18% to Rs 820 crore on higher sales

MUMBAI: Leading private sector general insurer ICICI Lombard has reported an 18.1% growth in net income to Rs 820 crore in the September quarter, up from Rs 694 crore a year earlier.

The bottomline was strong despite a marginal fall in capital gains to Rs 236 crore compared to Rs 237 crore a year ago and a marginal decline in premium income, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gross direct premium income (GDPI) stood at Rs 6,596 crore in Q2 compared to Rs 6,721 crore a year ago, a de-growth of 1.9%, as against the industry growth of 5.9%. Excluding crop and mass health, GDPI grew 3.5% as against the industry growth of 9.8%.