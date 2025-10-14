LG breaks 'large IPO weak listing' jinx, India subsidiary now valued more than Korean parent firm

LG Electronics India has broken the long-standing trend of large IPOs (Rs 10,000 crore and above) delivering weak listings, with its shares debuting at a premium of over 50% on domestic bourses. The previous highest listing gain was held by state-owned Coal India, whose IPO launched in 2010.

This strong debut also pushed LG Electronics India’s market capitalisation to Rs 1.16 lakh crore (around $13.13 billion), significantly surpassing its South Korean parent, LG Electronics Inc, which is valued between $8 and $9 billion in Seoul.

Except for HDB Financial Services and Swiggy, recent large IPO listings in India have underperformed. Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which launched a Rs 27,859 crore IPO last year, the largest in India’s capital market history, debuted at a discount of about 1.5%. Similarly, LIC’s Rs 20,557 crore IPO launched in May 2022 was listed at an 8% discount.

Paytm’s Rs 18,300 crore IPO in November 2021 debuted with a discount of over 9% and dropped more than 20% within the first 15 minutes of trading. Shares of Tata Capital, which launched a Rs 15,512 crore IPO last week, listed at Rs 330 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, a modest premium of 1.23% over its IPO price.

Analysts stated multiple reasons for LG’s blockbuster debut, especially the issue being available at an attractive valuation and LG’s dominant position in India’s electronic & home appliance market. Further, the recent GST rate cut on consumer goods is expected to lift near-term growth for appliance makers.