LG Electronics shares list at 50% premium, beats expectation

LG Electronics India made a blockbuster debut on the exchanges with its shares getting listed at Rs 1715 on the BSE, a premium of Rs 575 or 50.44% over the issue price of Rs 1140. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), LG Electronics' share price debuted at a premium of 50.01% at Rs 1,710.10.

The Korean brand’s listing beat the market expectations, as signalled by its grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the stock market debut, LG Electronics shares traded at Rs 1562 in the unofficial grey market, signalling a listing premium of 37%.

The strong listing came after LG Electronics’ recorded one of the highest subscriptions ever for a large Indian IPO (Rs 10,000 crore and above), with its initial share sale oversubscribed 54 times. Bids were placed for 385 crore shares compared to the 7.13 crore shares on offer. The IPO set a new record by attracting bids worth Rs 4.43 lakh crore at the top end of its price band of Rs 1,080 to Rs 1,140 per share. Most analysts had viewed the issue as attractively priced relative to peers and hence there was a robust demand for the same.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, said that given the sharp listing premium, investors are advised to book partial profits to secure gains while retaining the remaining portion for potential long-term appreciation. A stop-loss near Rs 1,400 is recommended to safeguard against market volatility.