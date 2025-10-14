RBI's move to reform regulatory framework set to bring good times for banks, says Fitch

MUMBAI: The major relaxations in the regulatory framework (as many as 21 regulations are getting amended) announced by the RBI on October 1 are positive for the financial sector as they will help strengthen the operating environment for banks with lesser burden on core capital, said Fitch Ratings in a note on Tuesday.

The biggest benefits are in the form of the expected credit loss framework that will come into force from April 2027 with more than enough leeway for banks to make provisions and the hit on profitability will be a very modest. An equally beneficial change is the aligning of domestic regulations with Basel III norms, which again is positive from the capital requirement perspective, said the agency.

The RBI plans to apply a forward-looking expected credit loss (ECL) framework from April 2027, moving away from the existing incurred-loss provisioning system and bringing the country in line with international standards. Banks will be allowed to smooth out provisioning adjustments until March 2031.

“We now estimate the system-wide impact of the move will be slightly less than we had assumed in August 2024, when we projected it would reduce common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratios by about 55 bps at the time of the switch, rising to 100s bps over the course of the transition period.

“The reform is unlikely to put meaningful pressure on rated banks’ capitalisation and leverage scores, one of the key rating drivers in our standalone viability rating (VR) assessment. Banks have been preparing for the adoption of ECL for many years. Their CET1 ratios and internal capital generation are close to cyclical highs, which should soften the impact on core capital,” Prakash Pandey, an associate director, banks, at the agency, said.

Forecasting only a modest hit to profitability from higher credit costs under ECL, he said banks’ VR scores for earnings and profitability are unlikely to be affected, as they should be able to absorb them without operating profit/risk-weighted asset (RWA) ratios falling significantly below our current forecasts.