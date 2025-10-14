The Leela forays into Dubai, on track to expand to 22 properties in next three years

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Limited (The Leela), a pure-play luxury hotel company, said that with nine hotels in the pipeline, it is on track to expand to 22 properties over the next three years in high-growth markets including Agra, Ayodhya, Bandhavgarh, Mumbai, Ranthambore, Sikkim, Srinagar and now Dubai. The Leela currently operates 13 properties with 3,544 keys across 11 cities in India, including five owned, seven managed, and one franchised hotel.

The company also said that it has received board approval to sign binding agreements to acquire a 25% stake in a luxury beachfront resort in Dubai's iconic Palm Jumeirah. Private funds, managed by Brookfield, will acquire the balance 75% stake. For its 25% equity stake, The Leela will require upfront capital of $49 million (Rs 437 crore).

Upon conversion to The Leela, this will mark the brand's first international foray. The resort is spread across 23 acres on one of the largest freehold beachfront land plots in Dubai, and comprises of 546 keys including a 361 key hotel, 182 residences and three villas.