Vedanta seeks Odisha government’s support for USD 20-billion aluminium project

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has approached Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to seek support in fast-tracking clearances and accelerating the implementation of the company’s ambitious USD 20-billion aluminium project.
Vedanta has already committed Rs 1.27 lakh crore investment for a 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal district and Rs 1 lakh crore investment for a 6 MTPA refinery in Rayagada district.
In a letter to the chief minister, Agarwal said Vedanta is moving forward with one of India’s largest industrial investments with a 30 lakh tonne per annum aluminium project, which will catalyse development and job creation. The company has already secured the Sijimali bauxite block through auction and plans to establish a large downstream aluminium park alongside the main project.
“Over 200 medium and small-scale industries will be set up in the aluminium park. We will provide these units, on a non-profit basis with integrated access to aluminium and power, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for driving inclusive growth,” Agarwal said in the letter.
Stating that the company is committed to completing the project that is aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat vision, the Vedanta chairman described it as a 'nation-building exercise' requiring close alignment between Vedanta and the Odisha government to present a unified vision to fast-track it.
Agarwal mentioned that he is coming to visit Bhubaneswar before Diwali with his team to meet the chief minister and senior officials to discuss next steps. He has also proposed a joint press interaction, including international media, to showcase Odisha’s leadership in industrial transformation.
The Vedanta chief's planned visit comes at a time when environmental and forest clearances for the Sijimali bauxite mine are under consideration. The project has been facing scrutiny from environmental groups and local communities.
Meanwhile, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja discussed with the officials of the Steel and Mines department, Odisha Mining Corporation and others on Monday about Vedanta projects, ahead of the scheduled visit of Agarwal.