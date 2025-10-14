Vedanta seeks Odisha government’s support for USD 20-billion aluminium project

BHUBANESWAR: Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal has approached Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to seek support in fast-tracking clearances and accelerating the implementation of the company’s ambitious USD 20-billion aluminium project.

Vedanta has already committed Rs 1.27 lakh crore investment for a 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter in Dhenkanal district and Rs 1 lakh crore investment for a 6 MTPA refinery in Rayagada district.

In a letter to the chief minister, Agarwal said Vedanta is moving forward with one of India’s largest industrial investments with a 30 lakh tonne per annum aluminium project, which will catalyse development and job creation. The company has already secured the Sijimali bauxite block through auction and plans to establish a large downstream aluminium park alongside the main project.

“Over 200 medium and small-scale industries will be set up in the aluminium park. We will provide these units, on a non-profit basis with integrated access to aluminium and power, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem for driving inclusive growth,” Agarwal said in the letter.