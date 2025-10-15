Axis Bank net profit tanks 26% to Rs 5,090 crore on steep 61% spike in provisions

MUMBAI: The third largest private sector lender Axis Bank has reported a steep 26% plunge in net profit to Rs 5,090 crore for the quarter to September spooked by higher provisions for bad loans and margin compression. It had reported Rs 6,918 crore net income in the year-ago period.

There are more negatives for the lender as its total income was muted at Rs 37,595 crore. Another red mark is the compressed margins with the net interest margin falling to 3.73% from 3.99% a year ago and 3.8% in the previous quarter. The bank saw its provisions and contingencies soaring 61% on-year to Rs 3,547 crore. This includes a one-time standard asset provision of ₹1,231 crore, pulling down the net profit.

The bank made additional provisions for bad loans despite gross NPA and net NPA levels improving to 1.46% and 0.44% respectively, as against 1.57% and 0.45% in June 2025, it said in a statement Wednesday.