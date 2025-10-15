Data residency is key to digital strategy of companies in future: IBM India MD

MUMBAI: Given today’s geopolitical uncertainties and evolving regulations, data residency has become a critical driver of business value, says Sandip Patel, managing director for IBM India & South Asia region.

Patel, who was speaking at IBM’s annual event Think, said the cloud conversation is no longer just about speed, scale, openness, and relevance, but also about where your data resides. He says ensuring that data and control planes remain within national borders will be key in future.

He said that IBM is taking steps to advance its hybrid cloud strategy for India — empowering enterprises to adopt AI and hybrid cloud at scale while ensuring compliance with India’s data residency and governance frameworks.

The concept of sovereign cloud — a cloud infrastructure built and operated within a country’s borders under its jurisdiction — has gained global traction as nations look to balance technological innovation with data independence. For India, where digitisation is expanding rapidly across governance, finance, and citizen services, ensuring that data stays within national boundaries is crucial to maintaining trust and resilience.