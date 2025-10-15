Gold surges to record ₹1.27 lakh/10g, tops $4,200/oz on US Fed rate cut optimism

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Wednesday surged by Rs 1,244, reaching a new all-time high of Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams in domestic futures trade, while the yellow metal breached the USD 4,200 per ounce level in global markets, fuelled by strong safe-haven demand.

Analysts said traders rushed to safe-haven assets after renewed geopolitical and trade worries clouded the global economic outlook.

The sentiment was further buoyed by remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, hinting at possible monetary easing later this year.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery extended their rally for the fourth consecutive session, by climbing Rs 1,244, or 0.98 per cent, to hit a record of Rs 1,27,500 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the February 2026 contract for the precious metal appreciated by Rs 943, or 0.73 per cent, to a new peak of Rs 1,28,435 per 10 grams.

In addition, silver futures for December delivery increased by Rs 1,256, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 1,60,760 per kilogram. The white metal had touched an all-time high of Rs 1,62,700 per kg on Tuesday.

The March 2026 contract for silver futures climbed by Rs 940, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 1,60,522 per kg on the commodities bourse. It had reached a lifetime high of Rs 1,63,549 per kilogram in the previous market session.

In the overseas market, Comex gold futures for December delivery surged nearly 2 per cent to hit a record USD 4,211 per ounce on Wednesday.