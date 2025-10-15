Hyundai India to invest Rs 45,000 crore, roll out 26 models by FY30

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) will invest Rs 45,000 crore and roll out 26 models by FY2030. The announcement, made by Hyundai Motor Co President and CEO Jose Munoz during HMIL’s first Investor Day on Wednesday, comes as the Korean car brand faces immense competition from local car manufacturers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

Further, HMIL has set a target of up to 30% export contribution, increase its revenues by 1.5 times and cross the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone by FY2030 under its 2030 growth roadmap. Hyundai would also be introducing its luxury brand Genesis in the Indian market in 2027.

In the proposed 26 launches by FY2030, seven will be new nameplates, including HMIL’s entry into the MPV and off-road SUV segments. The company is all set to launch the updated compact SUV Venue on November 4.

Hyundai has also set a target for SUVs to contribute over 80% to its portfolio by FY2030. SUVs accounted for 68.5% of domestic sales in FY2025. HMIL’s roadmap also includes plans to launch India's first locally manufactured dedicated electric SUV by 2027. Hyundai expects eco-friendly powertrains, including CNG, hybrid and electric vehicles, to account for more than 50% of its portfolio by FY2030.