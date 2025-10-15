Hyundai Motor India appoints Tarun Garg as first Indian Managing Director, CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has appointed Tarun Garg as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, subject to approval of shareholders, effective January 01, 2026. With this, Garg becomes the first Indian national to take on this leadership role within HMIL, since the company’s establishment 29 years ago.

At present, he serves as the Whole-time Director & COO of HMIL. Following a smooth transition, the incumbent Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, will return to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.

This appointment, according to Hyundai, reflects its strong confidence in India’s leadership capabilities and India’s growing strategic importance within the global automotive landscape. Garg was identified for this position by HMC. Over the past two years, he has worked closely with global management in preparation for this elevation.

José Muñoz, President & CEO of HMC, said,“Tarun’s appointment as the first Indian national to lead HMIL is a defining moment in our nearly three-decade history.

“Under his guidance as COO, HMIL achieved record sales for three consecutive years, record-breaking profits and completed India's largest IPO in 2024. He is a people-first leader who understands that success happens when you treat customers like honoured guests, empower your teams and invest for the long term.”

Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL stated, “Having worked closely with Tarun over the years, I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment and visionary thinking, qualities that have played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the core initiatives driving HMIL’s growth in India.”