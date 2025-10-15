Hyundai Motor India appoints Tarun Garg as first Indian Managing Director, CEO

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has appointed Tarun Garg as the next Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, subject to approval of shareholders, effective January 01, 2026. With this, Garg becomes the first Indian national to take on this leadership role within HMIL, since the company’s establishment 29 years ago.
At present, he serves as the Whole-time Director & COO of HMIL. Following a smooth transition, the incumbent Managing Director, Unsoo Kim, will return to a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), South Korea.
This appointment, according to Hyundai, reflects its strong confidence in India’s leadership capabilities and India’s growing strategic importance within the global automotive landscape. Garg was identified for this position by HMC. Over the past two years, he has worked closely with global management in preparation for this elevation.
José Muñoz, President & CEO of HMC, said,“Tarun’s appointment as the first Indian national to lead HMIL is a defining moment in our nearly three-decade history.
“Under his guidance as COO, HMIL achieved record sales for three consecutive years, record-breaking profits and completed India's largest IPO in 2024. He is a people-first leader who understands that success happens when you treat customers like honoured guests, empower your teams and invest for the long term.”
Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL stated, “Having worked closely with Tarun over the years, I have witnessed firsthand his unwavering commitment and visionary thinking, qualities that have played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the core initiatives driving HMIL’s growth in India.”
Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & COO, HMIL expressed, “India’s automotive sector is in an exciting phase of transformation and I aim to contribute to HMIL’s continued growth in this market by stepping into this role…Together, we will stay focused on strengthening HMIL’s legacy of customer delight and loyalty built over past 29 years, ensuring our journey continues to shape the future of mobility and build lasting connections in India.”
In his pivotal role as Managing Director and CEO of HMIL, Garg’s strategic focus will be on four key pillars – Future Strategy Focussed, Market & People Centered, Customer Orientation and further Impetus to Make in India.
With more than 32 years of industry experience, he led HMIL to its highest-ever sales for three consecutive years, delivered record-breaking profits and achieved highest EBITDA margin in FY24, said the Korean carmaker.
Among his other notable contributions was his role as the Chief Orchestrator of HMIL’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2024, which marked the largest public offering in the history of the Indian equity markets.
Since joining HMIL in 2019, Garg’s leadership journey has been marked by rapid progression. He was initially appointed as the Head of Sales, Service and Marketing, where he took charge of the company’s core customer-facing functions.
Prior to bringing his expertise to HMIL, Garg was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL). He is a Mechanical Engineer from the Delhi Technological University (formerly known as Delhi College of Engineering) and holds an MBA degree from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow.