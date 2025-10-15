IBM, Airtel unveil sovereign cloud platform to power India’s digital economy

MUMBAI: In a move aimed at strengthening India’s digital sovereignty, Bharti Airtel has partnered with IBM to launch a sovereign cloud solution designed to meet the country’s growing demand for secure, compliant data infrastructure. The partnership marks a major step in India’s efforts to localise sensitive data, enhance digital trust, and enable industries to harness AI and hybrid cloud technologies while maintaining regulatory control.
The new platform, to be hosted on Airtel’s data centres across India, will use IBM Cloud for Telecommunications and IBM Cloud Satellite technologies to ensure that customer data remains within the country. It will enable government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and regulated industries such as banking, healthcare, and manufacturing to store, process, and manage data in compliance with Indian laws — particularly the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) and sectoral data localisation norms.
“Enterprises and governments today need cloud infrastructure that not only delivers scale and innovation, but also meets the highest standards of data privacy and security,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India & South Asia. “Our partnership with Airtel brings together IBM’s global expertise in hybrid cloud and Airtel’s deep network and data centre capabilities to offer a truly sovereign and trusted digital foundation for India.”
Sharad Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, added that the solution is built to serve as a “secure cloud for India’s mission-critical workloads.” “With data now being the most strategic asset, sovereign cloud will help Indian enterprises and the government accelerate digital transformation with full control and transparency,” he said.
Why sovereign cloud matters
The concept of sovereign cloud — a cloud infrastructure built and operated within a country’s borders under its jurisdiction — has gained global traction as nations look to balance technological innovation with data independence. For India, where digitization is expanding rapidly across governance, finance, and citizen services, ensuring that data stays within national boundaries is crucial to maintaining trust and resilience.
Analysts say sovereign cloud adoption in India will be driven by compliance requirements, rising cyber risks, and the government’s push toward Atmanirbhar digital ecosystems. Sectors such as BFSI, defense, and healthcare are expected to be early adopters, given their sensitivity to data handling norms.
A growing enterprise shift
IBM and Airtel’s tie-up also reflects a wider trend among Indian enterprises toward hybrid and sovereign cloud deployments. Many companies are rethinking pure public cloud strategies due to concerns over rising costs, vendor lock-in, and data portability.
The sovereign cloud initiative is expected to integrate with IBM’s AI and quantum computing capabilities, allowing enterprises to securely deploy next-generation applications, including those requiring high-performance computing or confidential data analytics.
“With this, we are not just building cloud infrastructure — we’re laying the digital foundation for India’s next decade of innovation,” said Patel.