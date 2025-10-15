TCS extends partnership with UK home improvement retailer Kingfisher

CHENNAI: IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has extended its 15-year partnership with Kingfisher Plc, a leading home improvement retailer with over 1900 stores across seven countries in the UK and Europe. Under the new agreement, TCS will help Kingfisher to significantly enhance operational efficiency by deploying automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Together, both organizations will establish a joint deploying automation and AI, reducing operating costs.

To advance Kingfisher’s strategic growth, TCS will introduce a domain-focused application support structure aligned with Kingfisher’s product and platform approach. TCS will accelerate the use of automation and artificial intelligence in IT operations by building on the success of ignio™, its SaaS-based AIOps platform, along with its generative AI-powered Application Reliability Engineering solution. These technologies will provide actionable insights and enable predictive and proactive management of IT systems for the retailer.

Dave Haycocks, IT Services Director, Kingfisher, said, “We are delighted to double down on our commitment with our longstanding partner TCS to drive a more agile and efficient IT operation, to grow our business and help our customers and trade professionals build better homes.”

Shekar Krishnan, Business Unit Head, Retail UK and Europe, TCS, said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Kingfisher in the mission to drive more agile, efficient and future ready operations. With the combinational power of AI, automation and our deep contextual knowledge, we will help Kingfisher innovate faster, deliver superior customer experience, and drive strategic growth.”