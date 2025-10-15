Car sales to remain strong beyond festive season: SIAM President

Shailesh Chandra, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, expects the strong demand for passenger vehicles (PVs) to continue even after the festive season. He noted that while current sales momentum is being driven by pent-up demand and festive sentiment, the real ‘GST 2.0 customers’ are yet to enter the market.

“I believe that the new customers who are excited by the price cut are yet to enter the market. I think that should start playing out soon because there is a time period of 45 days between consideration and retail. The pent-up demand will be over after the festive season and the real impact of GST reforms will be seen from November onwards,” said Chandra.

India’s automobile market was hit by a sudden decline in sales following reports of next-generation GST reforms in mid-August. Following the new rates which came into effect on September 22, automobile sales since then have skyrocketed, helping automakers to clock one of their best monthly sales in September.

Chandra stated that the outlook for the sector remains encouraging due to key tailwinds “The GST 2.0 reform is a landmark decision of the government, which, apart from catapulting the Indian auto industry to the next level, would bring in vibrancy in the entire economy, as this industry is closely intertwined with strong forward and backward linkages," Chandra stated.