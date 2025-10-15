TVS Motor launches Apache RTX for Rs 1.99 lakh, aimed at adventure seekers and rally enthusiasts

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has forayed into the adventure rally tourer segment by launching the super-premium Apache RTX at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,000 on Wednesday.

It is the first product built on the all new next-gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform -- designed, developed and engineered at TVS.

The TVS Apache RTX is made for adventure seekers and rally touring enthusiasts. It is powered by a 229.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The vehicle comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.