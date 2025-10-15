TVS Motor launches Apache RTX for Rs 1.99 lakh, aimed at adventure seekers and rally enthusiasts

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company has forayed into the adventure rally tourer segment by launching the super-premium Apache RTX at an introductory price of Rs 1,99,000 on Wednesday.
It is the first product built on the all new next-gen TVS RT-XD4 engine platform -- designed, developed and engineered at TVS.
The TVS Apache RTX is made for adventure seekers and rally touring enthusiasts. It is powered by a 229.1 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine that produces 36 PS of power at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. The vehicle comes with a 6-speed manual transmission, fuel injection, assist and slipper clutch mated to steel trellis frame and clean modern assertive mono-volume body design.
Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Gupta, President, 2W India Business, said, “At TVS Motor Company, we are constantly understanding evolving customer needs -- not just to participate in them, but to redefine. We are frontrunners in many industry-first innovations. Our endeavour is to bring aspiration within reach and inspire new riders. TVS Apache has done this for two decades by redefining performance motorcycling. It is now a global community of over six million riders. We expect the TVS Apache RTX to continue this winning streak and bring renewed spirit and new energy to the adventure rally tourer segment.”
The motorcycle has five colourways and three variants. The Apache RTX 300 has features such as full-colour TFT display that provides details related to speed, call & SMS alert, segment-first map mirroring, GoPro control, and more. It has four different ride modes -- tour, rally, urban, and rain modes. In terms of safety, it has features like ABS modes (rally, urban, and rain), traction control (two modes), cruise control, and TPSM.