AI boom delivers record net profit for Taiwan's TSMC

TAIPEI: Taiwanese tech titan TSMC reported Thursday a record net profit for the third quarter on skyrocketing demand for microchips used to power iPhones and artificial intelligence.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, the world's largest contract chipmaker, has been a massive beneficiary of the frenzy in AI investment.

TSMC's clients Nvidia and Apple are among firms pouring many billions of dollars into chips, servers and data centres, fuelling concerns about a financial bubble.

"AI demand actually continues to be very strong -- stronger than we thought three months ago," TSMC chairman and chief executive CC Wei told a briefing.

TSMC said net profit for the three months to September soared 39.1 percent from a year ago to NT$452.3 billion (US$14.7 billion), a quarterly record.

The figure beat expectations of NT$406.67 billion, according to a Bloomberg News survey of analysts.

Third-quarter revenue was up 30 percent, also higher than forecasts.

TSMC's announcement follows a flare-up in trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, and concerns about US export restrictions to China and possible tariffs on chips.

China's rare earth export curbs and bid to ramp up its own chip industry has also sparked fears about the impact on AI.

Even if the Chinese market were not available to TSMC and its customers, Wei said "AI growth will be very dramatic" and "very positive".