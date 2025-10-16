Ashok Leyland wins contracts to supply 1937 buses to TN govt

CHENNAI: Commercial vehicle major Ashok Leyland has won contracts to supply 1937 buses to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings (TNSTC) for Rs 668.76 crore, the company said in a exchange filings on Thursday.

The flagship company of the Hinduja Group will supply 1701 diesel low-floor BS VI buses between October 2025 and March 2026, and 236 semi low-floor diesel BS VI between September 2026 and January 2027.

Madhavi Deshmukh, National Sales Head– MHCV, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are proud to strengthen our long-standing partnership with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings through this significant order. Tamil Nadu has always been an important market for us, and this order is a testament to the trust and confidence our customers place in Ashok Leyland’s technology and performance. This order win reinforces our dedication to creating efficient and technologically advanced products that exceed our customers' expectations and contribute to the growth of public transportation. Our focus continues to be on developing advanced, safe, and efficient mobility solutions that meet the evolving needs of public transportation in India.”