Diwali rally lights up Dalal Street; Sensex, Nifty hit multi‑month highs

Festive cheer ahead of Diwali lifted Dalal Street on Thursday as strong Q2 earnings by heavyweights and supportive global cues propelled benchmarks to multi‑month highs.

The Nifty 50 briefly crossed the 25,600 mark for the first time since June 27 amid broad‑based buying before mild profit‑taking trimmed gains. The Sensex jumped 862.23 points, or 1.04%, to 83,467.66, while the Nifty 50 climbed 261.75 points, or 1.03%, to 25,585.30. Broader indices too ended firm, with the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices up 0.46% and 0.24%, respectively.

Analysts said the rally was fueled by optimism over an earnings recovery and firm global cues. Solid performance by private banks and upbeat expectations from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank boosted sentiment. Hopes of progress in US–India trade talks and possible Fed rate cuts also pushed benchmarks near recent highs.

According to Bajaj Broking, the rally is supported by both domestic and global cues, with declining crude oil prices and stable US yields providing a favourable macro backdrop. Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP -Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services, said that on the global front, remarks by US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicating labour market softness boosted expectations of a potential rate cut, improving risk appetite. Additionally, the Indian rupee appreciated to a seven-week high against the US dollar, while a decline in crude oil prices further enhanced market sentiment, he added.

Sectorally, the market breadth remained positive. Barring the Nifty PSU Bank index, which slipped 0.4% on selective profit-booking, all other sectoral indices on the NSE closed in the green. Nifty Auto, Bank, Consumer Durables, Realty, FMCG, and Oil & Gas indices posted gains in the range of 0.5% to 1.7%.