Gold, gifts & GST: What your festive season purchases could be costing you

Festivals are not just about celebration, they are also about feelings and spending, whether that means buying a gold chain for someone special or picking up a new smartphone for your sibling. But this year, there is something new you should be aware of -- GST 2.0. It changes how much tax you pay on various things. Being aware of it will help you save money when shopping this festive season.

GST on jewellery

If you’re planning to buy gold jewellery, there’s good news. The GST rates remain unchanged, 3% on the value of the metal and 5% on the making charges. This implies that there won’t be any extra tax during festive seasons.

Multiple taxes and extra fees were a concern before GST came in. GST makes pricing more transparent and uniform across India, and comparing prices is comparatively easier now. When you buy jewellery, always ask for a proper GST invoice. It should clearly show the price of the metal and the making charges separately. Also, check for a BIS hallmark. This shows that your jewellery is real and pure. These small checks protect your money and make sure you get what you pay for.

GST changes for other gifts

Today, gifts go beyond gold and clothing. People often choose gadgets, home appliances, and even vehicles. With GST 2.0 reducing taxes on many such items, you could end up paying less in taxes this festive season. For example, GST on TVs, air conditioners, and refrigerators has dropped from 28% to 18%. Two-wheelers now have 18% GST instead of 28%. Small cars with petrol engines up to 1200cc or diesel engines up to 1500cc also have 18% GST now.