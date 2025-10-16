Infosys reports stronger-than-expected results; raises bottom end of revenue outlook

BENGALURU: Infosys raised the floor of its revenue forecast for the current fiscal year on Thursday after reporting stronger-than-expected results for the July-September quarter.

Infosys is India's second-largest software services exporter and earns more than 80 percent of its revenue from Western markets.

However, it has struggled with a demand slowdown over the past 18 months, as well as global uncertainty made worse by US President Donald Trump's chaotic trade policies.

Trump's global tariff blitz doesn't directly hurt India's $283 billion outsourcing sector, but trade tensions hurt companies around the world and make them more reluctant to spend on big tech projects.

The IT industry's outlook has also darkened after Trump imposed a new $100,000 fee on H-1B visas that experts say will force Indian firms to hire more from the United States, hurting margins as a result.

However, Infosys's second-quarter figures released on Thursday hint at a slow revival in client spending.