IOB reports all-time high net profit of Rs 1226 crore in Q2 of FY26

CHENNAI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported a 58% rise in net profit by Rs 449 crore to Rs 1226 crore in Q2 FY2026 compared to Rs 777 crore in the same period last year, recording its all-time highest profit. This is mainly driven by higher net interest income, which increased by 20.59% to Rs 3059 crore, and improved recovery of assets.

The bank’s operating profit stood at Rs 2400 crore as of September 30, increasing by Rs 272 crore against Rs 2128 crore on the same date last year.

“Net profit comes from interest income, which is driven by lending. Since our credit and interest income increased, net profit also increased,” said Ajay Kumar Srivastava, managing director and chief executive officer of IOB. The bank’s CASA amount reduced from Rs 144837 crore in June 2025 to Rs 137387 crore.

“To address this concern, the bank has decided to onboard more customers. In the last six months, the bank has onboarded 21 lakh individual customers and in the past 20 months, the bank has added 85 lakh customers,” he said.