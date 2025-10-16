No formal directive from govt on halting Russian oil imports: OMCs

Even as US President Donald Trump claimed that India would reduce its purchases of Russian crude oil, domestic oil marketing companies say that the Indian government has not issued any formal directive to them to reduce crude imports from Russia.

However, many acknowledged that purchases from Russia have declined in recent months. Indian oil majors such as Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have initiated talks with national oil companies in the Middle East and Africa for long-term supply deals starting in 2026.

As per the rating agency ICRA, domestic refiners are likely to source crude oil based on pricing and supply logistics. Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, said that while the volume of Russian crude imports remains significant, narrowing discounts have made Middle Eastern crudes more attractive due to the region’s geographical proximity to India.

President Trump recently told reporters in the US that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would halt purchases of Russian oil "within a short period of time," which he called a "big stop." He acknowledged, however, that India could not end imports immediately and described the transition as a process that would soon be completed.

India has faced increasing pressure from the US and the European Union over its continued purchases of discounted Russian crude, which Western nations have alleged helped fund the war in Ukraine. In response, the Trump administration has imposed 50% tariffs (including an additional 25%) on select Indian goods.

According to September data from commodities analytics firm Kpler, India marginally reduced its imports of Russian crude in that month, though Russia remained India’s top supplier. Imports dropped by 0.16 million barrels per day (Mbd) compared to the average for the first eight months of 2025. From 1.67 Mbd in January, imports fell to 1.48 Mbd in February, then rebounded to 1.87 Mbd in March, 1.96 Mbd in April, and 1.87 Mbd again in May. The peak came in June with about 2.1 Mbd, before dipping to 1.6 Mbd in July due to seasonal refinery maintenance and shrinking discounts. Imports rose again to nearly 2 Mbd in August.