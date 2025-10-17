Chennai-based Sify Infinit files for Rs 3700 crore IPO

CHENNAI: Chennai-based Sify Infinit Spaces Limited, a data center colocation services provider, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a Rs 3,700-crore initial public offer (IPO).

The IPO offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,200 crore by the selling shareholders — Kotak Data Center Fund (₹643 crore) and Kotak Special Situations Fund (₹557 crore).

In consultation with the book running lead managers, the company may consider undertaking a pre-IPO placement of securities worth up to Rs 500 crore. If undertaken, the amount raised from such pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the Fresh Issue size.

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards partial funding of capital expenditure for the completion of Tower B at its Chennai 02 data center and the construction of Towers 11 and 12 at its Rabale Data Center in Navi Mumbai amounting to Rs 465 crore and 860 crore, respectively. A portion of the proceeds will also be used for the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings amounting to Rs 600 crore while the balance will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.