India weighs options to curb dumping from China

With the US threatening China with a 130% tariff, India is becoming more cautious as there is a significant possibility of Chinese dumping in India.



Sources from the Ministry of Commerce confirmed that keeping the current situation in mind, India is tightening the checks and balances to safeguard several sectors from dumping from China. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) cautioned that sectors like electronics and consumer durables, textiles and apparel, toys and plastic goods, solar equipment and components are more vulnerable to any surge in supply of cheaper goods from China.

“Such a steep tariff would reduce China’s access to one of its largest export markets, prompting Chinese manufacturers to seek alternative destinations to offload surplus inventory. Given India’s large consumer base and proximity, it becomes a likely and attractive target for such redirected exports,” said SC Ralhan, president, FIEO.

Sources have confirmed that the department of commerce is monitoring the situation closely and if they receive any complaints of dumping from the industries, remedial measures will be taken. While the government has taken precautionary anti-dumping measures for items like steel, tires, experts warn that India needs to remain more cautious so that there is no dumping through third countries.