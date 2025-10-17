Indian markets climb on Reliance, bank stocks; Asian shares slip amid global caution

Currency and Global factors

The Indian rupee showed modest gains, supported by central bank intervention, though strength was limited by importers’ hedging activity. Globally, mixed signals initially kept markets cautious, but expectations of supportive US policy helped sustain buying later in the session. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) slowed net selling in October, providing additional support to the market.

Nifty’s close above 25,700 is seen as a bullish signal, with potential to test 26,000 if momentum continues. Key support levels are around 25,500 for Nifty and 83,200 for Sensex. Bank Nifty showed strength, reflecting positive sentiment in financial stocks.

Asian markets

Asian markets showed a mixed trend on Friday, as optimism in select markets offset weakness across others amid lingering global economic concerns.

South Korea’s KOSPI stood out with a strong close at a record 3,748.89, buoyed by optimism following the US election results and renewed investor confidence in technology shares.

However, sentiment across the broader region remained cautious. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.48 percent, weighed by concerns over US regional banks and fears of financial contagion. China’s Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 1.95 percent, posting its weakest week in ten, as traders booked profits in artificial intelligence stocks and stayed cautious ahead of an upcoming leadership meeting.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended slightly lower, mirroring the broader mood of restraint across Asian markets.

These developments underscore the interconnectedness of global financial markets and the impact of US banking sector concerns on investor sentiment across Asia.